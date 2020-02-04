INDIANAPOLIS — Peyton Manning still knows how to please a crowd in Indianapolis.

The former Colts quarterback and his wife Ashley have been keeping the care staff at Peyton Manning's Children's Hospital well fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ascension St. Vincent posted a photo of their grateful staff to Facebook Wednesday after the Mannings sent lunch from St. Elmo Steak House to the hospital. Last week, the couple had donuts and cookies from Jack's Donuts and Vanilla Bean Bakery delivered to the staff.

The meals were accompanied by a note thanking the staff for their hard work.

The Mannings have remained connected with the hospital that bears the quarterback's name in recent years. Two years ago, the couple served as honorary chairpersons for the hospital's gala at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

In 2017, Peyton's mother Olivia dedicated a patient room in the hospital's pediatric intensive care unit.

