PAOLI, Ind. — After a stretch of warm weather closed the slopes for four weeks, Paoli Peaks is scheduled to reopen.

On social media, the southern Indiana ski resort said its snowmaking team was back in action thanks to the return of colder weather. The team will continue to make snow “as long as conditions permit.” The resort suspended operations on Dec. 26 after temperatures reached record highs.

Crews resumed making snow on Jan. 18 when cold temperatures returned to Indiana, but a base had to be established before the slopes could open.

On Monday, the resort said it would reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at noon for skiing and snowboarding. Arctic Blast Snow Tubing will resume on Friday.

The ski resort said crews will continue to make snow and groom the area, so the terrain available for Wednesday will not be known until Wednesday.

