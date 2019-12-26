PAOLI, Ind — PAOLI, Ind. - A southern Indiana ski resort has temporarily closed its slopes amid unseasonably warm weather that's melting its artificial snowpack.

Paoli Peaks said Wednesday in a tweet that it was closing its slopes and tubing park beginning Thursday until cold air returns and “we have the opportunity to make additional snow.”

The resort is located about 50 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, which recorded a record high of 69 degrees Wednesday amid the region's early winter warm spell.

