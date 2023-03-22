25 arrested across central Indiana during 'Operation Spring Clean Up'

The 25 people arrested were wanted for a variety of crimes including child molestation, felony theft and battery.

FRANKFORT, Ind. — More than two dozen people wanted for a variety of crimes including theft, battery and crimes against children, were arrested in a 12-day span in Frankfort during Operation Spring Clean Up.

It was all hands on deck at the Frankfort Police Department this month. The entire department from administrators to detectives and patrol officers worked together to bring in people who had outstanding warrants that needed to be served.

They were looking for people who were wanted both in and outside Frankfort.

And the so-called "Operation Spring Clean Up" included members of nine other agencies including the Marion, Lafayette and Lebanon police departments and the Hamilton, Tippecanoe, Madison, Tipton, Carroll sheriff's offices. Plus, the Minneapolis, Minnesota Police Department was on board.

The operation began March 10 and ended March 22.

In that timeframe, 22 warrants were served and three new arrests were made as a result of Frankfort police searching for wanted individuals.

People arrested on warrants:

Jeffrey Ferguson: Two counts of felony child molesting. Caught in Minneapolis. Brian Steven Vasquez: Felony violation of community corrections, wanted on a Boone County warrant for misdemeanor reckless driving. Sherman Anderson: Felony violation of probation, unlawful possession of a legend drug. Michael Hanthorne: Felony theft in Montgomery County. Jordan Vega-Chester: Felony domestic battery. Richard Everett: Misdemeanor criminal mischief. Tyler Moore: Violation of probation invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement. Monica Zook: Felony escape with habitual offender status filed. Zachary Brody: Felony domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old. Justin Peter: Misdemeanor violation of probation OWI. Scott Harris: Violation of probation invasion of privacy. Candice Abbott: Felony theft, counterfeiting, and fraud. Charles Crews: Felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe. Crews was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Jaclyn Johns: Felony theft. Johns was arrested by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Collins: Felony violation of probation neglect of a dependent. Ruby Montano: Misdemeanor failure to appear. Benjamin Kiral: Felony violation of probation habitual traffic violator.

People who turned themselves in after police pursued leads:

Christal Brown: Felony residential entry. She turned herself into the Clinton County Jail. Billie Jo Roberts: Felony theft, fraud, and counterfeiting. Tipton County deputies were sent to her home. She turned herself into Clinton County Jail shortly after.

Warrants served with additional charges:

Marcus Katyron Davis: Felony violation of probation possession of methamphetamine and domestic battery. Also arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine during arrest. Reanna Taymon: Felony violation of probation domestic battery. Also arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony unlawful possession of a syringe and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. Zachary Cobbs: Two counts of criminal trespass. Also arrested for possession of methamphetamine incident to arrest with habitual offender status filed.

Persons arrested while police were searching for wanted people: