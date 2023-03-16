JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Several law enforcement departments teamed up to serve several drug warrants Wednesday in central Indiana.
Members from the Franklin Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff's Office and Marion County Sheriff's Office handled the investigation.
On March 15, officers served drug warrants in Indianapolis, Carmel, Columbus, Camby, Martinsville, Franklin, Greenwood and New Whiteland after the suspects allegedly traveled to Johnson County to sell illegal drugs.
In one instance, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office used its SWAT team at a home in Greenwood for safety purposes. Officers arrested Robert Wood and two other people.
Warrants were issued for 32 people, and police arrested the following 19 people:
- Harold "Keith" Archer - dealing meth, dealing controlled substance
- Darrel Baker - dealing meth, dealing narcotics
- Justin Bowling - dealing meth
- Norman Caudle - dealing meth
- Theodore Cibor - dealing meth
- Brandon East - dealing narcotics
- Jordan Euler - dealing meth, dealing narcotics
- Eddie Foster - dealing cocaine, dealing marijuana
- Alyssa Freels - dealing narcotics, dealing meth
- Kenderick Harper - dealing meth
- Shaun Hatmaker - death meth
- Kenneth Head - dealing meth, dealing narcotics
- Brian McGinnis - dealing meth
- Nathan Neal - dealing meth
- Janelle Phelps - dealing meth
- Leslie Smith - dealing meth
- Cody Thompson - dealing meth
- Wood - dealing meth, dealing controlled substance
- Joseph Young - dealing meth
Officers said the following suspects are still at large:
- Kisha Alcorn - dealing meth, dealing controlled substance
- Freddie Ayala - dealing meth
- Samuel Conner - dealing meth
- Darrien Cornelius - dealing meth
- Eric Dillon - dealing meth
- Crystal Gunter - dealing meth
- James Jones - dealing controlled substance
- Sebastian Jones - dealing meth
- Honda May - dealing meth
- Megan Rowsey - dealing narcotics
- Jaylen Thompson - dealing narcotics
- Jared Turner - dealing marijuana
- Michael Vaughn - dealing meth
Police said 10 more people were arrested but did not share what charges each of them faces.