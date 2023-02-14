'It's an ongoing issue': Pharmacies, families battle ADHD medication shortage

"It seems to be different drugs, different weeks and different months," Village Pharmacy Director Matthew Gauck said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — First antibiotics, and now Adderall. Several doctor offices and pharmacies in Louisville are struggling to provide ADHD medications.

Dr. Megan Krease said her heart breaks for her patients, especially the children who have used Adderall for quite some time.

"It is frustrating. It's a helpless feeling because it's just not there," Krease said. "Especially when you paired up with these families and you kind of done that dance to find what really works for patients and they've been successful, and now you're in this position where you can't give that to them."

She and other doctors at All Children Pediatrics started to notice a shortage of medication months ago. However, Krease said it recently became increasingly worse, leaving pediatricians to find other ways to manage ADHD symptoms and forcing families to readjust.

"Every patient is unique and different, and metabolizes medicines differently, and there are certain medicines that are better for certain individuals than others," she said. "Unfortunately some kids are now on medicine that may not control their symptoms as well as previously controlled."

Krease said her team is constantly reaching out to local pharmacies for refills. WHAS11 also called several pharmacies Tuesday; each said they're almost out of stock, including Village Pharmacy.

Gauck said manufacturers are unable to produce enough Adderall right now. In the meantime, he says he can suggest other medications, but many aren't as effective or covered by insurance.

'It's an ongoing issue," he said.

All Children Pediatrics encourages patients to contact the office if their pharmacy is out of medications. Doctors say they will work with you to find an alternative or another pharmacy.

