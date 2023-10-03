Indiana man found guilty of murdering wife while children were in the home

The jury found Mac Lewis guilty of shooting and killing Elizabeth Bennett Lewis in their Sellersburg home on April 1, 2022.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A Sellersburg man has been convicted for shooting and killing his wife while two children were in the house.

The jury found Mac Lewis guilty of shooting and killing Elizabeth Bennett Lewis in their Sellersburg home on April 1, 2022.

Attorney Jeremy Mull said Lewis had loaded a gun inside his truck on April 1 after Elizabeth had asked for divorce. that's when he said Lewis shot the gun inside their home.

Police said Elizabeth's 11-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting and called 911 for help. Authorities have also said her 10-year-old friend was at the house too.

However, the defense argued Lewis didn't intentionally fire the gun at Elizabeth and her daughter. Attorney Mitch Harlan said Lewis was holding the gun to his head when Elizabeth tried to stop him.

After struggling, Harlan said the gun accidentally went off in her direction, then Lewis shot two more rounds inside the house out of anger.

Since then, Harlan has said Lewis has expressed remorse.

In addition to murder, Lewis was also found guilty of attempted murder, firearm enhancement and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Lewis faces up to 90 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 1.

