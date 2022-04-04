Indiana judge rules man accused of killing his wife won't receive bond

Mac Lewis is charged with murder, accused of shooting Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Bennett in their home, according to Clark County Chief Deputy Scott Maples.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A Sellersburg man accused of killing his wife while her child and her child's friend were present, received no bond during a court hearing Monday.

Mac Lewis is accused of shooting Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Bennett in their home, according to Clark County Chief Deputy Scott Maples.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the ruling is just a small step toward justice, but he said he plans to review all of the evidence, file all of the charges he can and try to make sure Lewis spends the rest of his life in prison.

"It was clear to me that Mr. Lewis needed to remain in jail to keep our community safe,” Mull said. "Based upon what I've seen so far, it's clear that this young lady needs justice."

On Friday, Maple said Clark County sheriff's deputies were called to a cul-de-sac near highway 60 in Sellersburg, Indiana after getting a frantic 911 call from a child while shots were fired in the background.

Maples said deputies later found Bennett dead from multiple gunshots and discovered it was her 11-year-old child who called 911. He said the child's 10-year-old friend was also nearby when the shooting happened.

Sellersburg Police found Mac Lewis driving on State Road 60. Maples said Lewis was taken into custody without incident.

Larry Wilder, an attorney representing the Bennett family, said the situation is unthinkable, especially for the children.

"It's unimaginable for us to know what is going through their minds,” Wilder said.

He said Bennett didn't deserve what happened to her.

"It was very emotional for all of us,” Wilder said. “She was a wonderful mother, a fantastic sister to her siblings and a great daughter."

Lewis is charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness with a firearm. He is expected in court Tuesday, where he is expected to enter a plea.

