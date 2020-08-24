Family members still protesting for answers months after man killed by Indiana State Police trooper

The Clark County Prosecutor ruled the trooper was justified in his actions when he shot and killed Malcolm Williams during a traffic stop.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A caravan of protests rolled into the parking lot of the Indiana State Police post in Sellersburg on Monday to request public records in the case of Malcolm Williams.

Williams was shot and killed by Indiana state trooper Clay Boley during a traffic stop in late April. In July Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said there would be no charges against Trooper Boley.

"The trooper as he related the event said 'he was firing at me and I drew my gun and was firing back,'" said Mull at a press conference in July.

But the family of Williams continue to ask for answers, and have said they don't think they're getting the full story.

"Why is it so hard to put public records or knowledge out there if Jeremy Mull said the shooting of my son was justified?" said Williams' mother, Tara Bryant at the protest Monday.

The family has protested for body cam footage in the past, which according to Prosecutor Jeremy Mull doesn't exist. Now they're after public records.

The protesters flooded the lobby of the police post and later moved around the back of the building, where one protester was arrested and is facing a criminal mischief charge.

"There was an issue with someone running across police vehicles so that's what that resulted in," said Carey Huls with Indiana State Police.

Huls added that Indiana State Police support the right to peacefully protest.

"We do understand their concerns," he said. "However this case was turned over to the prosecutor several weeks ago and he made his determination."

As far as records in the case, Huls said those will need to be requested through open records requests and go through the legal department. According to Huls, troopers at the post cannot release that information.

For the family of Williams, that means waiting even longer.

"Show me evidence and show me proof of how you got to that final thing of dismissing my case and saying Clay Boley was justified," said Bryant.

And the mother of Malcolm William's child, Antionette Webb, who was in the car at the time he was shot, is now telling a story different than what the prosecutor released.

"Boley shot, that was it, there was no scuffle. He shot," said Webb.

She claimed Williams' gun never went off and is now trying to clear his name.

"I've got to raise a child with no father, and then I've also got to fight for justice for that father," she said.