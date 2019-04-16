LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is facing charges after a deadly shooting in southern Indiana.

Thirty-year-old Stephon Moore was arrested in connection to that shooting in Jennings County.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department says Moore shot and killed 23-year-old Donavon Booker in North Vernon.

LMPD, acting on information provided by Jennings County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police, conducted a search at a home in Louisville.

Police say that warrant resulted in the detention of three people including Moore. Officials say a fourth person is being sought in that incident.

Moore has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder and is currently being held awaiting extradition.