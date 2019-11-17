CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – “She would save up her money and make boxes and deliver them.”

Jackie Canter is Karina Starr’s Mom.

She says her daughter used her own money every year to make care packages for the homeless in Clarksville.

“She felt like everybody deserved to get something for the holidays,” she said.

But in the summer of 2018, Karina passed away after she was involved in a car accident in Tennessee.

She was only 12-years-old.

“It’s kind of our way of honoring her and keeping her memory alive,” Jackie said.

In her memory, her family decided to keep her tradition going, creating the Karina Starr Project. The organization collects donations and creates care packages for the homeless.

Last year was the first year for the project.

Through it, more than 500 care packages were made and given out.

This year, they’re hoping to make more.

“It’s an eye opener to see that there’s so many people out there that are not as fortunate as others. It brings joy knowing that we’re able to help them and give them even just a little bit of happiness around the holidays,” Jackie said.

The group is looking for warm winter gear like hats and socks, nonperishable foods, hygiene products or small toys.

You can drop off donations through Dec. 15 at the following locations:

Parkwood Elementary School

748 Spicewood Drive

Clarksville, Indiana 47129

To Rachel Howell Room (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Heartland Payment Systems

1 Heartland Way

Jeffersonville, Ind. 47130

To Ashley Hughes (9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

M L Reisz Adult Learning Center

1613 East Spring Street

New Albany, Indiana 47150

3rd Floor to Teresa Plaiss (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Floyd County Highway Garage

6412 Old Georgetown Road

Georgetown, Indiana 47122

To Tom Hutchens (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Clark County Clerk’s Office

501 East Court Avenue

Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130

To Pam Canter (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

A Room Full of Joy

9585 IN-64

Georgetown, Indiana 47122

Tuesday-Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

►Contact reporter Abby Lutz at alutz1@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.