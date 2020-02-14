LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Great Clark County Schools will be closed Monday to make up a snow day back in November.

According to Facebook, school was canceled back in November for the Red for Ed Day. This e-learning day on February 17 is to make up that day from November.

Greater Clark County Schools ATTENTION JEFF HIGH STUDENTS & STAFF: Due to the collapse of a majo... r sewer line at Jeffersonville High School, Friday, February 14, 2020 will be an eLearning Day for Jeffersonville HIgh School ONLY. Students will complete their assignments at home. Jeffersonville High School will be closed to students, but teachers will be available consistently online from 9:00a.m.-12:00p.m.

It will be another E-Learning day for the students meaning they will have to do their school work online.

Jeffersonville High School was closed Feb.14 due to a major sewer collapse at the school.

