LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Great Clark County Schools will be closed Monday to make up a snow day back in November.
According to Facebook, school was canceled back in November for the Red for Ed Day. This e-learning day on February 17 is to make up that day from November.
It will be another E-Learning day for the students meaning they will have to do their school work online.
Jeffersonville High School was closed Feb.14 due to a major sewer collapse at the school.
