LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers in Jeffersonville have called the IN-62 roundabout a potential death trap.

“Death is waiting to happen at this roundabout," Amy Wheatley said.

A personal injury attorney, Wheatley not only drives the roundabout, but has represented people hurt from crashes at the roundabout.

"In all of those cases, there was a gamete of injuries," Wheatley said.

Built about five years ago, Wheatley said people have been complaining since construction finished. The problem? Larger semis try to navigate the circles, something WHAS11 witnessed during our time surveying the area.

As Wheatley took WHAS11 through the roundabout, she pointed out the larger vehicles cutting cars off, pushing other vehicles out of their lanes.

“Right now, there’s an amazon truck trying to get through there," Wheatley said. "If they don’t know what lane they are supposed to be in, it’s so easy to cut someone off.”

But despite her attempt to avoid the area, Wheatley said people have to take the roundabout often. She told WHAS11 Jeffersonville is about to build a hotel and movie theater in the area, only increasing the amount of traffic on the roundabout.

"When I first saw it, I thought it was a joke, because it just seems like it would be something on a satire movie," Wheatley said.

She said she makes sure to drive as slow as possible, especially when her children are in her car, to avoid any accidents.

"I’m sure I make people mad because I go very slow through there and I wait until it’s 100% clear," Wheatley said.

But this mother is not the only person who reached out to WHAS11 with complaints, several viewers said the roundabout is not only difficult, but dangerous, to maneuver.

"All of this just to avoid a few traffic lights," Wheatley said.

Still, some viewers said the roundabout is not dangerous once drivers understand the rules of the road.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said roundabouts reduce accidents and traffic delays, calling it one of he safest intersection designs. Head-on collisions are eliminated and speeds are slower.

To learn how to drive in a roundabout, visit the INDOT tutorial here.

The IN-62 roundabout was voted one of the four worst roads in Kentuckiana by WHAS11 viewers. WHAS11 will spotlight all roads, and hold a vote for the worst road in the area, closing Thursday, Feb. 13.

WHAS11 will also reach out to the departments in charge of the winning road to see how the area can be improved. Vote for the worst road in the area here:

