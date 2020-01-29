JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Jeffersonville Police have charged seven people in connection to a robbery early Jan. 22.

Police originally responded to a shooting on East Maple Street at around 4 a.m. Five people were charged with crimes related to the shooting, and two others received narcotics charges.

Jeffersonville Police said Mercer County, Kentucky Sheriff's Department, Crawford County, Indiana Sheriff's Department and U.S. Marshals helped the investigation.

Lieutenant Isaac Parker said more information would be released later today. This story will be updated when we learn more.

