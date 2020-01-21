SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are in jail after Indiana State Police found two pounds of meth in their possession during a traffic stop.
On January 20, a trooper spotted a car speeding on I-65 N in Scott County. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and found the driver was Derek Ellis, wanted in Marion County.
During the investigation, troopers uncovered two pounds of meth and a small amount of marijuana.
Ellis was arrested along with Tyesha Bell, was a passenger in the car. Both face charges of dealing meth, possession of meth and possession of marijuana.
