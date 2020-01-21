SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are in jail after Indiana State Police found two pounds of meth in their possession during a traffic stop.

On January 20, a trooper spotted a car speeding on I-65 N in Scott County. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and found the driver was Derek Ellis, wanted in Marion County.

During the investigation, troopers uncovered two pounds of meth and a small amount of marijuana.

Ellis was arrested along with Tyesha Bell, was a passenger in the car. Both face charges of dealing meth, possession of meth and possession of marijuana.

Ellis and Bell mugshots
Derek Ellis and Tyesha Bell arrested on drug charges
ISP

