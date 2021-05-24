3 Louisville public pools to open Memorial Day weekend

Algonquin, Fairdale and Sun Valley outdoor pools will begin operation noon Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After last year's pool schedule was changed due to the pandemic, Louisville Parks and Recreation announced three public swimming pools will open starting Saturday, May 29.

Algonquin, Fairdale and Sun Valley outdoor pools will begin operation noon this Saturday, following a set schedule through the summer.

Parks and Rec said Algonquin will be closed Tuesdays, Fairdale closed Monday (except Memorial Day) and Sun Valley closed Wednesdays. Each pool will have two sessions — from noon to 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. The timing allows for staff to sanitize and prep between guests.

Pools will be operating at 75% capacity until mandates end June 11. Unlike in 2020, advanced reservations will not be needed, but guests will not be allowed to enter the pool area once pools reach capacity limits.

Until June 11, all COVID-19 guidelines must be followed. Masks are still required on the pool deck. Guests should practice social distancing in and out of the water. Furniture is not allowed on the pool decks to encourage social distancing.

Admission is $2. Children eight and under must be accompanied by a person 12 or older. Parks and Rec said ID is required for anyone nine and older.

While all three pools have the proper amount of staff, Parks and Rec said it is looking for more lifeguards.

"Well we are in a lifeguard shortage, and it's not just Metro Parks, it's all the way around Louisville and Southern Indiana," said Keith Smith, Metro Park Aquatic Supervisor. "And I believe most of it is because of the uncertainty of pools being open."

Smith said anyone who wants to work as a lifeguard can get certified for free as long as they work throughout the summer. For more information, click here.

Spraygrounds and spraypads will be open dusk to dawn, unless notified otherwise.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.