Former southern Indiana teacher sentenced to 10 years for traveling to Kentucky to engage in sexual conduct with a minor

The 28-year-old man traveled from Evansville to Owensboro to meet an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A former teacher in southern Indiana was sentenced on Tuesday for traveling to Kentucky to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

Cody Sean McCormick, 28, was charged with traveling across state lines with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, attempted enticement of a minor, and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

McCormick was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release, according to court documents. There is no parole in the federal system.

McCormick communicated online with an undercover agent he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for the purposes of engaging in sexual contact.

He then traveled from Evansville, Indiana to Owensboro, Kentucky to meet the undercover agent to engage in sexual conduct.

This case was the result of a joint federal, state, and local operation called "Operation Angel", aimed at making federal arrests of individuals who preyed upon children in the Owensboro area.

The United States Secret Service, the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General, the Kentucky State Police, and the Owensboro Police Department investigated the case.

