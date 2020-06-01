INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the start of their 2020 session, with contentious debates over education matters looking likely again.

The Indiana House and Senate will meet Monday afternoon at the Statehouse in Indianapolis to begin a session that's scheduled to last until early March.

Their return comes seven weeks after several thousand teachers attended a Statehouse rally, calling for better pay and more respect from the Republican-dominated Legislature. But Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders have said they’ll wait until 2021 to consider suggestions from a teacher pay commission appointed by the governor.

RELATED | Indiana's 2020 legislative session: What's on the table?

RELATED | Charlestown mayor claims offices cleared out and documents found in trash | 'We have had some challenges'

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.