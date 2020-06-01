INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s 2020 legislative session will start on Jan. 6. While this year’s session is short, there are plenty of pre-filed bills for lawmakers to sort through.

Background checks for gun sales, decriminalizing marijuana, and banning flavored vape products are all on the table for this year’s session.

Another pressing topic facing lawmakers in 2020 is education. Several pre-filed bills coincide with things educators were calling for at the Red for Ed rally in Indianapolis last November.

Some of the bills proposed would:

Change the way school corporations are held accountable by the state.

Eliminate the requirement for an externship to keep teaching licenses.

Increase tax credits for teachers who buy classroom supplies out of pocket.

Increased teacher pay will not be discussed this year since a new budget won’t be passed until next year.

Although these bills have been pre-filed, it is important to note that there are dozens of bills that never even make it up for a vote each session. Just because a topic is on the list, there’s no guarantee that it will pass.

To see all of Indiana’s pre-filed bills for the 2020 legislative session, click here.

