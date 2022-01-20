Indiana residents can get this life-saving drug from a vending machine for free

The first free naloxone vending machine is set to be placed outside of Clark Memorial Health's Emergency Department in late January.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Editor's Note: Attached video is from February 2021 when Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced an initiative to place overdose reversal kits in each county.

A life-saving drug that can prevent overdoses is being made easily accessible to Indiana residents at no cost to them.

The first free naloxone vending machine is set to be placed outside of Clark Memorial Health's Emergency Department in late January.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication approved to reverse an overdose from opioids when a person is showing signs of an overdose.

"There is no single solution to ending this epidemic that has taken the lives of thousands of Hoosiers," Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said. "We can, however, take thoughtful steps to help our communities. Naloxone vending machines are a practical tool to prevent overdoses and save lives."

The vending machine in Clark County is the first of 19 similar machines that will be placed statewide. Each kit includes a single dose of Naloxone, instructions for use, and a referral to treatment for substance use disorder.

The vending machines are purchased by Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana non-profit, using federal grant funds and costs nothing to entities that place them.

Each machine can hold up to 300 Naloxone kits and dispenses kits free of charge.

“We must continue to ensure widespread access to naloxone, given the lingering impact of COVID-19 and the increased supply of fentanyl in our county,” Dr. Eric Yazel, health officer for the Clark County Health Department, said.

According to Indiana health officials and data from the CDC, the state saw a 32% increase in fatal overdoses between April 2020 through April 2021.

“Every life lost to a drug overdose is one too many," Yazel said. "Naloxone offers the opportunity to get individuals with substance use disorder on the path to long-term recovery.”

