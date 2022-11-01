Gov. Holcomb touts state's economy and education funding in State of the State

In his State of the State address Tuesday, Holcomb focused on what Republicans are doing for the economy, people and communities in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb laid out what he hopes to achieve in the coming year and the successes the state has had while under his leadership.

Economy

Holcomb started by pointing to the state's balanced budget since 2005 and reducing the state's debt by 24% in just the last four years.

The governor also noted Indiana ending 2021 with $3.9 billion in reserves and so sending $545 million back to Hoosiers in automatic taxpayer refunds.

Indiana's unemployment rate sits at 3%, the lowest it has been in two decades and lower than all bordering states.

Holcomb also said 73,000 more Hoosiers are working today than were working prior to the pandemic.

Businesses made $8.7 billion in new capital investment in Indiana, $1.8 billion in new payroll and received 31,700 new job commitments with an average wage over $28 an hour.

To continue Indiana's success, the governor wants to do the following:

Invest in once-in-a-lifetime, transformational opportunities

Provide greater flexibility within our existing tax-credit incentive programs

Recruit more remote-worker jobs

Eliminate the 30 percent business personal property tax floor on new equipment

Education

The governor said Indiana is investing $1.9 billion in K-12 education, and $1 billion in the K-12 tuition support. Holcomb claims 99% of school corporations in Indiana will raise salaries in the next year.

Holcomb said he wants the state to strengthen early learning opportunities for Hoosier children from birth to age 5, so they will be better prepared for kindergarten. The Department of Education is also launching several accelerated learning programs.

The governor also said Indiana needs to focus on attracting teachers and focus on diversity and teachers in special education and STEM. To do that, the state is launching a teacher marketplace to connect them with school openings.

Health

Gov. Holcomb pointed out Indiana ranks 46th in obesity, 46th in smoking and 40th in childhood immunizations, but did not address any new initiatives about those issues.

He did focus on mental health, saying Indiana would make the following investments:

Expanding access to mental health services

Rolling out the new federal 988 Suicide Hotline

Investing more to reduce the stigma of mental health challenges

The governor pointed to the Indiana Public Health Commission, which will submit a report this summer, for developing additional plans to address issues such as infant mortality, Hoosier health and wellness and modernizing the state's public health system.

Infrastructure

The state is investing $60 billion over the next 20 years to expand and enhance roads and bridges across the state. he said $420 million was committed to wastewater, drinking water and storm water infrastructure. Also $150 million to expand walking, hiking and biking trails.

The state has also invested $350 million in broadband.

Holcomb also wants legislators to invest $70 million in the state's law enforcement academy.

Other items

Holcomb thanked Hoosiers for their help with the 7,500 Afghan evacuees that were brought to Indiana to be resettled around the country.