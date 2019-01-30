INDIANA (WHAS11) -- A non-profit out of Indianapolis is asking for help from first responders across the country to honor a fallen Charlestown police officer.

“Indiana Going Blue” collects shoulder patches from police, EMS and fire departments, which will come together to create quilts for the family members left behind.

Sergeant Ben Bertram had served with the Charlestown Police Department for seven years before he died in a police pursuit in Scott County last December.

Support for his family has poured in across the state, with a number of fundraisers in the works. His fellow officers said these quilts will bring a different kind of comfort from Bertram’s brothers and sisters across the country.

If you are interested in sending a patch here is where you would send it too:

Indiana Going Blue

PO Box 17642

Indianapolis, IN 46217

