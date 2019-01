KOKOMO, Ind. — A young boy is making a big difference this week thanks to some homemade lemonade and a lot of love.

Malachi sets up his Magnificent Lemonade stand in Kokomo to raise money for several different efforts. This time he raised money in honor of fallen Charlestown Officer Benton Bertram.

Officer Bertram was killed in December 2018 during a police chase.

Malachi's lemonade stand was a huge success, raising over $1,000.