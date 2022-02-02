'You always gotta be prepared:' Louisville shoppers stock up before the ice storm

WHAS11 caught up with a few who say they have everything they need, and they plan to be inside for the next two days.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People in Louisville are preparing for the ice storm, especially by stocking up on food.

Wednesday night, WHAS11 caught up with a few who say they have everything they need and they plan to be inside for the next two days.

"I bought some cabbage to make some coleslaw, some orange juice and a red bull,” Bonni Belle said. She had just finished shopping after ValuMarket's Iroquois Manor location before the after-work-mad-dash.

There were long lines and lots of groceries at ValuMarket’s Highlands location around 6 p.m. as people made their way home for work.

However, the store seemed well-stocked, although the bread was starting to dwindle. Also, the cat food, a scarce item since the supply chain issues began, was hard to find.

Angela Maxwell and Jamirah Newcomb were shopping at Kroger near Churchill Downs.

"You always gotta be prepared,” Newcomb said.

Maxwell works in healthcare, so she'll have to be outside, but she urges those who don’t need to be on the roads to stay home.

University of Louisville roommates Colton Paulson and Tanner Cummings also stocked up at Kroger Wednesday night.

"My parents reached out and were just like, ‘Yo, make sure that you have everything that you need,'” Cummings said.

They said they're getting the essentials, like bread and milk, because they already have what's really important.

"My parents just visited, and they actually got me some sweets, so I don't think I'll need to stock up on those,” Paulson said.

As for other much-needed essentials, at Ace Hardware on Taylor Boulevard in South Louisville, owner Cody Miller said his downtown will restock generators Thursday, but plenty of salt is ready now.

“If you haven't already came out, you need to get in here before all the ice hits,” Miller said.

He said some people came out early, but not many.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.