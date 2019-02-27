SWITZERLAND, Indiana — Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested for disorderly conduct at the Rising Star Casino early this morning.

The 35-year-old was booked into the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center at 3:10 a.m. on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and intimidation Wednesday.

Gaming agents were called to "investigate a patron for possibly cheating at a table," the Indiana Gaming Commission said.

Jones appeared in seven games for the Denver Broncos this season before being released in November. He previously played for the Cincinnati Bengals for eight seasons.

During his tenure in the NFL, Jones was suspended for an entire season due to off-the-field conduct. He was arrested in January 2017 for allegedly pushing a security guard and failing to comply with law enforcement.