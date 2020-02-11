Real time Indiana updates: ISDH reports 3,000+ COVID-19 cases, 26 new deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 3,080 new positive cases and 26 more deaths from COVID-19.

Monday, November 2

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 3,080 new positive cases and 26 more deaths from COVID-19. There have been a total of 185,185 cases and 4,150 deaths across the state since the start of the outbreak.

Monday's reported deaths date back to Oct. 15. An additional 240 deaths are presumed to be due to the virus, but patients did not have a positive COVID-19 test result on file.

The seven-day positivity rate between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26 is 8.2 percent for all tests and 15.9 percent for unique individuals. The seven-day average positivity rate continues to trend upward.