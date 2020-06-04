CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Clarksville Parks are holding a drive-thru egg giveaway, just in time for Easter.

Officials say the event will take place at the Wooded View Golf Course on Greentree North on Friday.

Those who want to attend, all you have to do is drive up, roll down your window and volunteers will use scoopers to put candy-filled eggs in the children’s baskets.

The volunteers will be wearing gloves and Clarksville Parks says all the eggs were filled before the pandemic.

