INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana judges are in the hospital after getting shot in Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metro Police, officers were dispatched to reports of a person shot outside of a White Castle a little before 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. The men were taken by EMS to the hospital. Officials say that one was in critical, but stable, condition and the other was in serious condition.

Both victims have been identified as Clark County judges who were visiting Indianapolis for an educational conference. Detectives say that they were involved in a disturbance at a White Castle parking lot, at 55 W. South Street, but they do not believe that the disturbance had anything to do with their judicial duties.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they believe this case is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

The Indiana Supreme Court's Chief Public Information officer Katheryn Dolan released the following statement on Wednesday morning:

"Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush received terrible news this morning that two Indiana judicial officers were victims of a shooting overnight. The Indiana Judicial Branch holds educational conferences throughout the year and judges from across the state are in Indianapolis for one of the continuing education learning sessions that begins today. Chief Justice Rush expressed her deep sadness upon learning of this violence and is meeting with the victims’ families."