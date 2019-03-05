INDIANAPOLIS (WHAS11) – As two Clark County, Ind. judges are recovering from being shot in Indianapolis on May 1, detectives in Indianapolis are looking for the public’s help in locating and identifying an SUV and two occupants.

Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs were in Indy for a judicial educational conference when they were shot early Wednesday morning, around 3 a.m., in a White Castle parking lot.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a video that shows an SUV pull up to the White Castle. It shows two people getting out and attempt to enter the business.

The two judges are in stable condition as of May 3.

Larry Wilder, a spokesperson for the judges, released this statement:

“At this time the Indianapolis police are fully investigating the incident. It is only prudent to wait until they complete their job before making any comment. The police will leave no stone unturned and we are confident that when they are finished with their inquiry all of the answers to all of the important questions will be shared with the Marion County prosecutor and the public.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact this anonymous tip line 317.262.TIPS.