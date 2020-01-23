SEYMOUR, Ind. — A southern Indiana youth minister has died after suffering complications of the flu. Reddington Christian Church Pastor Scott Brown confirmed 36-year-old Allison Williams passed away January 20.

Williams worked at the church for 11 years, and Brown said she was the best youth minister he had ever seen.

"She loved her kids and was very protective and almost motherly with her kids and they loved her and she had a profound amount of respect amongst those kids and adults," Brown said.

According to Brown, Williams did get her flu shot and was not able to take Theraflu due to an allergy.

Visitation for Williams will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 23 at Reddington Christian Church. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m.

