Court documents show events leading up to double shooting, kidnapping in New Albany

A probable cause affidavit provides more details about the moments leading up to the deadly shootings and gives more insight into the series of crimes shortly after.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New court documents from Indiana State Police (ISP) provide details on the New Albany crime spree Monday that left two people dead, one injured and the suspect shot by police.

Cherok Douglass is charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery and kidnapping.

ISP said Douglass killed his wife, Brandee Douglass, and a bystander, Lorin Yelle, at the Circle K off Grant Line Road.

Community members in New Albany said it's still devastating to know something so tragic happened nearby.

"I still have to come to work every day and look over there and I can see it out my window and it just brings it back,” Amanda Dillow, an employee at Aunt Bee's Launderette in New Albany, said. "I just want to give my condolences to the family and the friends of both victims and to the babies that have to live the rest of their life without their family."

According to the affidavit, Douglass and Brandee attended a funeral Monday morning.

The report said Brandee went inside and told her mother that Douglass was in her car, a red Ford Explorer, with a gun and said Douglass was "acting crazy because of an upcoming court date that he knew was ultimately going to send him back to jail."

The affidavit said Brandee's mother told police they left around 9:58 a.m., only about 20 minutes before police would get the call about the shooting.

The report said they pulled into the Circle K and parked, then surveillance captured 10 gunshots.

Afterward, the report says Douglass walked over to the driver's side of the car. While he did, 43-year-old Yelle, of Louisville, is seen exiting the Circle K and walking toward his car, which was next to the Ford Explorer.

The affidavit says video shows Yelle walking out of camera view, and a gunshot rang out. Yelle was then seen falling to the ground and he tried to run, while Douglass followed.

The report says Yelle then threw something at Douglass before more shots were fired.

Douglass then walked back to the car and drove off, Brandee's body left on the ground.

The affidavit says Douglass then crashed his car and ran into the wooded area behind the Onion Restaurant and Tea House, entered the restaurant and took one of its owners’, Winnie Wen, hostage.

Wen's husband, Richard Wen, spoke to WHAS11 on Wednesday.

"And the guy come over here, 'I have a gun. Give me the car. Give me the key, car key,’” Richard Wen recalled.

The report says Douglass ran Winnie over, breaking her bones.

Douglass was finally caught while trying to escape; the report says officers fired at him as he tried to run them over.