Death investigation underway after body found in New Albany storage shed fire

New Albany Police say they were alerted by firefighters, who discovered the body in the storage shed. It is unclear how the fire started at this time.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — According to New Albany Police, a death investigation is underway after a body was found in a storage shed that was on fire.

Police say around 11 a.m., New Albany Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the 1300 block of Corydon Pike.

Once on the scene, firefighters extinguished the structure fire and began investigating. New Albany Fire determined a storage shed was likely the initial location of the fire and said it spread to the main home.

New Albany Police were alerted after firefighters discovered a body within the shed.

NAPD investigators were summoned to the scene and determined that the deceased person is believed to be a man.

It is unclear at this time how the fire started.

NAPD is still investigating and said no additional information is available at this time.

