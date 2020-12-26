Death investigation underway after body found in New Albany storage shed fire

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — According to New Albany Police, a death investigation is underway after a body was found in a storage shed that was on fire.
Police say around 11 a.m., New Albany Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the 1300 block of Corydon Pike.
Once on the scene, firefighters extinguished the structure fire and began investigating. New Albany Fire determined a storage shed was likely the initial location of the fire and said it spread to the main home.
New Albany Police were alerted after firefighters discovered a body within the shed.
NAPD investigators were summoned to the scene and determined that the deceased person is believed to be a man.
It is unclear at this time how the fire started.
NAPD is still investigating and said no additional information is available at this time.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.