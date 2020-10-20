Indiana school district launches investigation after student's name appears as 'Black guy' in yearbook

The superintendent said there will be consequences after the error appeared in the 2020 Brown County High School yearbook.

NASHVILLE, Ind — An investigation is underway at an Indiana high school after the school’s 2020 yearbook listed a student as “Black guy” instead of his name.

The incident happened at Brown County High School in Nashville, Indiana.

In a Monday evening Facebook Live, Superintendent Laura Hammack said the error violates the district’s non-discrimination policy.

Hammack said while that investigation is still ongoing, there will be consequences.

“I’ve already heard from a couple of class of 2020 graduates who are just sickened by this and couldn’t agree more. I want the community to understand this evening that this is fundamentally a situation that we are taking as the only priority for our time right now,” she said.

Hammack said they are looking for ways to rectify the situation, including possibly republishing the yearbook for students.

