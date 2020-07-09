x
Indiana

New southern Indiana trail provides connections New Albany, Jeffersonville and Louisville

The trail is built on a former railroad corridor that the town of Clarksville acquired from CSX in 2018.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A new asphalt multi-use trail in southern Indiana provides uninterrupted trail connections to New Albany, Jeffersonville and Louisville, Kentucky. The 1.9-mile (3-kilometer) Discovery Trail in Clarksville was built with help from a more than $840,000 Next Level Trails state grant.

The total cost of the project was $2.37 million. The trail opened last week. Gov. Eric Holcomb says the trail connects Clarksville’s residential core to schools, parks, employers, and neighboring communities via the Ohio River Greenway. 

