Austin Elementary School revises security policy after kidnapping incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana school changed its security policies Wednesday after a kidnapping incident on its playground.

A woman was in court Wednesday morning after officers say she hopped the fence at Austin Elementary School and took an 8-year-old child off the playground.

Police say Brittany Hurtt took the child back to her house.

Within minutes, officers found the child and brought her safely back to school.

Superintendent Trevor Jones says students won't have recess outside for the rest of the week. They will be back on the playground next week where monitors will focus more on the perimeter of the grounds.

Jones says they already had two full-time safety resource officers (SRO) on campus and will use them more in the future as monitors of the property, specifically when kids are outside.

Hurtt is charged with kidnapping, public nudity, criminal trespassing, resisting law enforcement, and battery resulting in the bodily injury of a public safety official.