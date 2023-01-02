Child 'unharmed' after playground incident, school officials say

Austin Elementary School officials said a woman went on the school's playground and "left with a child." The child was returned within minutes.

AUSTIN, Indiana — An Indiana elementary school is reassessing some of its policies after an incident on the school's playground.

On Monday, Austin Elementary School officials said in a letter to parents that a woman walked onto the school's playground and "left with a child."

School administrators, the school resource officer and local law enforcement responded quickly and the child was returned to the elementary school unharmed within minutes, according to a letter sent to parents.

It's unclear at this time why the woman left with a child or if they were related to each other. Regardless, school officials say Scott County School District 1 went into lockdown during the incident.

"Austin Elementary is reassessing playground protocols to increase security and safety for students," the letter said.

Additional resources and counselors will be made available for students on Wednesday.

We will update here as we learn more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.