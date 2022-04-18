Silver Alert issued for missing Jeffersonville teenager

Indiana State Police are searching for 14-year-old Aubrey Hatfield, who was last seen on April 7, 2022.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a teenage girl missing from southern Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, 14-year-old Aubrey Hatfield was last seen in Jeffersonville on Thursday, April 7 at 12:30 p.m. She is described as a white female with brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police said Hatfield is "believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."

If you have any information on Aubrey Hatfield, you are urged to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-283-6633 or 911.

