‘Very disturbing’: Police ask for help after child’s body found in Washington County

Police say the body of the young boy, believed to be between 5 to 8-years-old, was found in a wooded area in a rural part of Washington County, Indiana

WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — “Somebody out there knows who this child is.”

It was a plea for information from Indiana State Police spokesman Carey Huls, asking for the public’s help after the body of a child was discovered in rural Washington County on Saturday.

The child, described as a Black male and between 5 to 8-years-old, about four-feet-tall with a slim build and short haircut.

His body was found in a wooded area off the roadway around 7:30 p.m. by a resident who was mushroom hunting. Police suspect the child may have been dead for a week.

Huls said investigators are not releasing information relating to the child’s clothing or the specific area where the body was located.

However, police will canvass the area and check to see if anyone has any video footage that could possibly help them in their investigation.

A cause of death has not been released and an autopsy is pending.

If anyone has information that could help in the identification of this child, please call Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg at (812) 248-4374 or (800) 872-6743.

