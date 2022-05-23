91-year-old Indianapolis senior living resident wows people with her artwork

Mary Wolski has a collection of over 200 paintings.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mary Wolski is 91 and has always had a brush and canvas with her. The resident at Bloom Senior Living in Eagle Creek has amassed a collection of over 200 paintings.

"It's a way of spending time and enjoying myself," said Wolski. "I spent a lot of time in my life doing it. I've never had any other kinds of objects or ideas of what I wanted to do in life."

"Mary was a little shy when she first moved in, she was a little adamant about being here," said Helga Bradley, executive director at Bloom Senior Living. "Then when she got to talking about her art, we noticed that's what picked her up. That's what she liked to do."

Wolski's paintings have wowed fellow residents at her northwest side nursing home.

"We had no idea she painted to this extent until one day she asked if she could bring some of her art over," said Bradley. "'Sure, whatever you'd like to bring in.' Next thing we know they have a truck full of her art that she brought over. Our activity coordinator had the idea of putting together an art show for Mary."

To this day, she still picks up a brush and paints.