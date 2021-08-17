Two Indiana schools to finish the week online due to transportation, COVID-related issues

Henryville Elementary and Henryville Jr/Sr High will be virtual through Friday. The superintendent said he wants students to stay in person moving forward.

HENRYVILLE, Ind. — Students at two schools in Henryville, Ind. will be learning virtually for the rest of the week. According to the Borden-Henryville School Corporation, Henryville Elementary and Henryville Jr/Sr High will both be on E-Learning through Friday, Aug. 20 due to COVID-19 and transportation issues.

At the Borden-Henryville School Corp. board meeting Monday night, Superintendent Johnny Budd said transportation was the main reason for the change. Budd said some staff members were out this week for personal reasons and at least one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

The superintendent said the "attendance rate" at Henryville Elementary School was around 26% due to COVID-19, contact tracing and other issues, which led the district to finish the week online.

During the board meeting, Budd said he wanted to revise the district's re-entry plan to make sure that students stay in person this year, even as the virus mutates. He stressed the importance of providing a safe space for students, especially those who may not have a good home situation.

When a new plan is drafted, the superintendent said he will get public input on it before presenting it to the board. He said the plan will ideally be in place by next month, so if the district faces a similar situation, they won't have to move to E-Learning again.

You can watch the full Borden-Henryville School Corp. board meeting here.

Scott County District 1 in Scottsburg moved to online learning on Aug. 11 following a high number of COVID-19 cases. That district plans to remain virtual through at least Aug. 23.

