All lanes of I-65N closed in Clark County after semi crash

A semi overturned on the interstate Wednesday morning, closing all lanes in southern Indiana.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — All lanes of I-65N are closed in southern Indiana after a crash involving a semi Wednesday morning.

The crash happened sometime around 9:30 a.m., according to TRIMARC.

Sgt. Carey Huls said the crash happened at the 6 mile-marker in Clark County. He shared pictures showing a semi on its side carrying some kind of wood.

Sgt. Huls also said another crash happened at the same mile marker in the southbound lanes of I-65. That crash was only blocking the left lane.

It is unclear how long the interstate will remain closed. No injuries have been reported at this time.

TRIMARC is reporting heavy delays on I-65 in both directions.

