Louisville Slugger Museum opens storefront factory outlet

For the first time ever, Major League Baseball (MLB) Prime bats with slight blemishes will be sold directly to the public from the factory floor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory has opened a new Factory Outlet called the 812 Building inside where the museum’s world-famous Big Bat appears to lean against.

According to a release, the outlet will be on Main St. in the historic 812 Building where shoppers will discover deep discounts on a variety of products not available in the Museum Store or online.

For the first time ever, Major League Baseball (MLB) Prime bats with slight blemishes will be sold directly to the public from the factory floor. MLB Prime bats, which normally sell for more than $150, will be priced at $75 in the Factory Outlet.

The new storefront will allow shoppers to also craft a souvenir custom bat during a visit.