Longtime Bardstown business damaged by fire

The Bardstown Fire Department said it took two hours to get the fire under control at Hunan Chinese Restaurant Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A longtime business in Bardstown has been damaged following a fire Friday night.

The Bardstown Fire Department said crews were dispatched to Hunan Chinese Restaurant in the 700 block of Bloomfield Road around 10 p.m. after flames were reported coming through the roof.

Officials said when firefighters arrived at the scene, they didn’t see any visible flames but noticed heavy smoke in the area of the roof. After they entered the building, they said the fire was being contained in the attic space by a board that was installed in the ceiling.

BFD said a second crew entered the rear of the building but was pushed back out due to the failure of the roof trusses and collapsing.

It took an aerial device and foam to put out the fire which took two hours to control.

One firefighter was injured in the incident.

The cause remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.