Louisville mayor 'doing fine' after assault at Fourth Street Live; suspect sought

Metro Police has release surveillance images of the man accused of assaulting the mayor Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 24 hours after Mayor Greg Fischer was assaulted at Fourth Street Live, Metro Police said they are still investigating and there have been no arrests.

The mayor had been out and about in the community attending events on Saturday celebrating Kentuckiana Pride and Juneteenth.

A video independently obtained and currently being reviewed by WHAS11 News showed a man walking up to Mayor Fischer, winding back his arm and then punching him. The video also shows the mayor falling to the ground as someone is confronting the attacker. The attacker walks away from the incident, down Fourth Street near Broadway. Metro Police released surveillance stills from what is believed to be from the video later that night.

The question at hand is, where was the mayor’s security?

It appears in the video that there may have not been a heavy presence of security detail around Mayor Fischer.

"Most of those people, it's been my experience, do not want a wall of security around them, like an invincible bubble," Greg Gitschier, a former secret service agent and bodyguard for the mayor said. "They want to be accessible to the public or to their fans, or, you know, whoever the constituents."

Mayor Fischer’s office said he does have a security detail and would not comment on specifics, but said it is “always being evaluated and adjusted as needed.”

Fischer was evaluated at the scene by EMS and it was determined no further treatment was necessary.

He did send his well wishes on Sunday for those celebrating Father’s Day and the Juneteenth holiday.

If you were in the area and may have saw what happened, LMPD is urging you to call their Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

Here are additional photos of the suspect heading Southbound on 4th street at The Palace. pic.twitter.com/cCH1dLX05A — LMPD (@LMPD) June 19, 2022

