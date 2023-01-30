Human Rights Campaign gives Louisville perfect score for supporting LGBTQ+ community

Louisville has received a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign every year since 2015.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has been a welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community for years, and the metro is continuing that tradition into 2023.

According to a press release, the Human Rights Campaign scores cities based on their support of the LGBTQ+ community; the campaign gave Louisville a perfect score.

Louisville has had a perfect score every year since 2015.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said the word of Louisville's acceptance "for visitors and residents no matter who they love or how they identify" is talked about every year.

“Recognitions like the recent New York Times features and our continued streak of perfect scores from the Human Rights Campaign help us share that story. We are excited to once again receive this important accolade,” he said.

Louisville Tourism President and CEO Cleo Battle said it is an honor to receive the recognition eight years in a row.

“We are proud of Louisville's perfect score as it shows the city's longstanding commitment to being an inclusive and welcoming destination – especially with regards to our local LGBTQ+ community and incoming visitors,” Battle said.

In the overall score, the metro received points for having openly LGBTQ+ appointed leaders, protecting youth from conversion therapy, providing services for the transgender community and having non-discrimination laws according to the release.

