Louisville named one of the best places for travelers to visit in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Planning your next summer vacation? One great travel destination might be right outside your own front door.

The New York Times has named Louisville one of the best places to visit in 2023.

"One of the oldest cities west of the Appalachian Mountains, and arguably among the most beautiful, Louisville somehow flies under the radar," Times reporter Paul L. Underwood writes.

The city was ranked 40th among other top destinations from across the globe including London, England; Methana, Greece; Cuba; and Madrid, Spain.

Besides being home to "the greatest two minutes in sports," Louisville has much to offer life-long residents and visitors alike including diverse cuisine, beautiful arts and entertainment venues, and a top-notch bourbon experience around every coroner.

Underwood also marked the city's nightlife and rising LGBTQ+ scene "with hot spots like Chill Bar and Play Dance Bar, which hosts regular drag nights featuring touring artists."

"The city has also earned top marks from the Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index for seven years running and is home to two new LGBTQ community centers," he writes.

In addition, Louisville is home to many parks across the Metro and is only a few hours drive from other outdoor destinations like Bernheim Forest, Mammoth Cave and Red River Gorge.

"Make plans for 2023, because the city might not stay below the radar much longer," Underwood said. "2024 will draw the masses for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby."

Click here for places to visit and current events in Louisville! Or if you're looking to travel around the commonwealth, check out Kentucky Tourism's updated Visitor Guide!

