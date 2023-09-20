Well-known NuLu building set to be turned into new hotel

The historic Joe Ley building on East Market was built in the 1800s and housed Joe Ley Antiques for 50 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known and well-loved building in NuLu might be given a second life as a hotel.

New plans for the Joe Ley Building on East Market were discussed by a NuLu committee on Wednesday.

The historic building was built in the 1800s and housed Joe Ley Antiques for 50 years.

The developers want to renovate the old building and add a 7-story hotel to the property, along with pools and plaza space. In order to do this, they will have to demolish the building next door.

The committee was not sold on some of the amenities, and recommended some drastic changes to the pool design. The committee also wants the design team to incorporate the large Joe Ley sign in their renderings somehow, saying it carries on the history of public art on the site.

Now, the firm working on the project are going to adjust with some of their suggestions and present a finished plan to the board.

