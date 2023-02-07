New upscale motel bringing vintage flair, boutique amenities to Bardstown

The Bardstown Motor Lodge opened in January, a unique option for travelers to bourbon country.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Bardstown is home to much of Kentucky's bourbon heritage. The team at the new Bardstown Motor Lodge aims to make sure one of the state's oldest towns isn't left behind in the boutique hospitality boom.

"We wanted a fun easy atmosphere that reflected the bourbon lifestyle," Victoria Hoff, sales and marketing manager, said.

The lodge, under the Common Bond Hotel Collection, opened in January. It's a renovation of a decades-old motel on the property.

The new boutique hotel takes mid-century motel culture and makes it modern with high-style colors, accommodations, and amenities.

"We have Fairfield, we have Holiday Inn Express," Hoff said of Bardstown's typical hotel offerings. "But there wasn't a unique boutique hotel especially one that was giving a nod to the retro style."

She said more than anything the lodge is about slowing down and enjoying an hour at the pool, outdoor bar or fire pit.

The spaces are places for guests to relax and get to know each other.

"You're not going to find that anywhere else," Hoff said. "They come to become friends over the time of the stay."

The team at the lodge is determined not to be lost to the past. She said with the boom of bourbon culture, Bardstown is a destination more than ever.

"Sometimes it can be underestimated, but once they're here it's a magical place," she said. Hoff added that they hope to highlight, "Kentucky's heritage and the community, the sharing of delicious bourbon and all the memories that come with that."

The lodge is on the same property as restaurant Toogie's Table, and the pool is open to the public with one-day passes.

