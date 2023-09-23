High School football scores across Kentucky, Indiana | Week 6

In case you missed a high school football game Friday, here are the scores from games that happened in Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In case you missed Friday night's games, here are the results from week six of high school football.

Kentucky high school football scores

Ashland Blazer 63, Greenup Co. 7

Beechwood 56, Gallatin Co. 0

Belfry 42, Magoffin Co. 12

Bell Co. 46, McCreary Central 7

Boyle Co. 56, Lexington Catholic 21

Bracken Co. 35, Walton-Verona 7

Carroll Co. 35, Owen Co. 14

Casey Co. 28, Metcalfe Co. 27, 2OT

Cin. Gamble Montessori, Ohio 57, Bellevue 8

Clinton Co. 26, Edmonson Co. 6

Conner 38, Scott 0

Corbin 42, Hazard 0

Cov. Catholic 61, Holmes 0

Dixie Heights 53, Boone Co. 0

East Carter 34, West Carter 28

East Ridge 56, Jenkins 4

Franklin-Simpson 43, Butler Co. 16

Graves Co. 20, Madisonville 14

Grayson Co. 34, Bullitt Central 7

Harrison Co. 35, Grant Co. 12

Harrison, Ohio 33, Campbell Co. 7

Highlands 58, Cooper 51

Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 28, Frederick Douglass 19

Jackson Co. 40, Berea 25

John Hardin 37, Breckinridge County 18

Johnson Central 53, Boyd Co. 14

Lawrence Co. 33, Estill Co. 12

Letcher County Central 25, Breathitt Co. 21

Lewis Co. 50, Bath Co. 8

Lex. Christian 56, Lou. Shawnee 0

Lex. Lafayette 25, Lou. Moore 12

Lex. Sayre 47, Nicholas Co. 2

Lloyd Memorial 45, Newport 8

Lou. Atherton 34, Oldham County 24

Lou. Ballard 42, Lex. Tates Creek 6

Lou. Butler 34, Lou. Southern 7

Lou. Central 26, Central Hardin 17

Lou. Christian Academy 54, Lou. DuPont Manual 36

Lou. DeSales 47, Lou. Western 8

Lou. Fairdale 47, Frankfort 8

Lou. Jeffersontown 50, Lou. Doss 20

Lou. Ky. Country Day 49, LaRue Co. 26

Lou. Male 43, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 8

Lou. Trinity 45, Lou. St. Xavier 10

Ludlow 60, Pendleton Co. 12

Madison Central 30, Great Crossing 17

Marshall Co. 36, Muhlenberg County 7

Meade Co. 20, Bardstown 17

Mercer Co. 42, Madison Southern 6

Middlesboro 36, Lynn Camp 0

Nelson Co. 43, Thomas Nelson 0

North Oldham 21, Henry Co. 14

Owensboro 61, Owensboro Apollo 21

Owensboro Catholic 62, Crittenden Co. 12

Paducah Tilghman 42, Allen Co.-Scottsville 7

Perry Co. Central 42, Martin County 21

Pike Co. Central 28, Floyd Central 18

Pulaski Co. 41, South Laurel 6

Raceland 40, Newport Central Catholic 14

Russell 27, Fleming Co. 12

Russell Co. 21, East Jessamine 14

Scott Co. 56, Collins 26

Simon Kenton 43, Lex. Dunbar 14

Somerset 29, Lincoln Co. 7

South Oldham 41, Anderson Co. 7

South Warren 47, Greenwood 13

Spencer Co. 38, Western Hills 0

Tolsia, W.Va. 36, Phelps 0

Union Co. 42, McLean Co. 30

W.E.B. DuBois 18, Fort Knox 12

West Jessamine 32, Garrard Co. 17

Williamsburg 52, North Greene, Tenn. 7

PART 2

Indiana high school football scores

Adams Central 48, S. Adams 0

Batesville 26, Lawrenceburg 23

Bedford N. Lawrence 28, Jennings Co. 13

Bloomington North 49, New Albany 14

Bloomington South 59, Southport 0

Bluffton 56, Southern Wells 3

Boonville 20, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 17

Brownsburg 37, Westfield 7

Carmel 27, Indpls N. Central 6

Carroll (Flora) 42, Tri-Central 0

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 17, Ft. Wayne Wayne 10

Cascade 49, N. Putnam 39

Cass 52, Whitko 6

Center Grove 31, Lawrence Central 7

Centerville 32, Northeastern 14

Charlestown 65, Scottsburg 7

Churubusco 46, Fremont 3

Concord 42, Goshen 0

Covington 15, Parke Heritage 6

Danville 42, Southmont 21

DeKalb 49, Huntington North 13

E. Central 51, S. Dearborn 0

E. Noble 49, Norwell 15

Eastern (Greentown) 53, Clinton Central 8

Eastside 49, Prairie Heights 13

Elkhart 26, S. Bend St. Joseph's 17

Evansville Memorial 27, Evansville Bosse 26

Evansville North 30, Evansville Mater Dei 0

Evansville Reitz 38, Castle 17

Fairfield 28, Angola 12

Fishers 21, Avon 13

Floyd Central 28, Columbus East 3

Forest Park 44, S. Spencer 22

Franklin 29, Mooresville 26

Franklin Central 28, Noblesville 27, OT

Franklin Co. 41, Greensburg 7

Frankton 30, Oak Hill 22

Frontier 66, N. Newton 7

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14

Ft. Wayne Luers 30, Ft. Wayne North 28

Glenn 42, Bremen 0

Greenwood 44, Indpls Perry Meridian 41

Greenwood Christian 59, N. Central (Farmersburg) 18

Hagerstown 27, Shenandoah 9

Hamilton Hts. 45, Twin Lakes 0

Hamilton Southeastern 34, Zionsville 24

Heritage Christian 28, Covenant Christian 24

Homestead 23, Ft. Wayne Snider 20, OT

Indpls Ben Davis 62, Lawrence North 14

Indpls Cathedral 28, Frederick Douglass, Ky. 19

Indpls Chatard 13, Guerin Catholic 7, OT

Indpls Lutheran 42, Indpls Scecina 14

Indpls Park Tudor 62, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 7

Indpls Shortridge 54, Christel House Manual 14

Indy Brebeuf 39, Indpls Roncalli 23

Jasper 41, Evansville Central 13

Jay Co. 34, Woodlan 29

Kankakee Valley 17, Culver Academy 14

Knox 21, LaVille 13

Lafayette Harrison 32, Lafayette Jeff 13

Lakeland 49, Central Noble 6

Leo 40, Bellmont 0

Linton 49, Western 14

Logansport 42, Marion 41

Maconaquah 41, N. Miami 0

Madison-Grant 54, Elwood 0

McCutcheon 10, Kokomo 6

Merrillville 40, LaPorte 0

Milan 44, Eastern Hancock 19

Mishawaka 34, Warsaw 11

Mississinewa 33, Alexandria 21

Muncie Central 49, Richmond 29

N. Harrison 21, Eastern (Pekin) 13

N. Knox 45, Princeton 14

N. Montgomery 42, Crawfordsville 14

N. Posey 63, Tecumseh 0

N. Vermillion 46, Attica 0

N. White 14, Caston 6

New Haven 21, Columbia City 7

New Palestine 21, Greenfield 14

New Prairie 49, S. Bend Adams 0

NorthWood 42, Plymouth 7

Northfield 27, Wabash 12

Northridge 14, Wawasee 7

Northwestern 43, Tipton 27

Paoli 57, Eastern (Greene) 27

Pendleton Hts. 24, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 10

Penn 41, Mishawaka Marian 13

Perry Central 54, Clarksville 8

Peru 34, Rochester 23

Providence 78, Indpls Irvington 0

Rushville 26, N. Decatur 24

S. Bend Riley 26, S. Bend Washington 0

S. Decatur 27, Cloverdale 13

S. Putnam 63, W. Vigo 0

S. Vermillion 49, Riverton Parke 7

Salem 42, Corydon 32

Seeger 47, Fountain Central 42

Seymour 41, Brownstown 20

Sheridan 56, Taylor 6

Silver Creek 42, Jeffersonville 28

Southridge 47, Tell City 14

Southwood 8, Manchester 7

Speedway 30, Connersville 0

Sullivan 27, Owen Valley 7

Switzerland Co. 19, Edinburgh 6

Tippecanoe Valley 35, Jimtown 14

Tri-West 28, Lebanon 21

Triton 27, Pioneer 16

Vincennes 47, Evansville Harrison 0

W. Noble 34, Garrett 15

W. Washington 33, N. Daviess 12

Warren Central 23, Indpls Pike 6

Washington 41, Pike Central 13

Western Boone 49, Frankfort 0

Whiteland 34, Martinsville 22

Winamac 45, Culver 14

Yorktown 42, Shelbyville 19

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

