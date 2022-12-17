Greenberg meets with President Biden in Washington

Louisville's Mayor Elect Craig Greenberg visited the White House on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Elect Craig Greenberg visited the White House on Friday to meeting with President Joe Biden and other administration officials.

This meeting was a part of a Biden Administration's initiative to bring in newly elected mayors chosen to collaborate with the administration on important issues impacting their cities.

Greenberg was one of thirteen newly elected mayors who met with President Biden, several cabinet secretaries and top White House officials.

“It is an honor to be included in this group and I look forward to capitalizing on every opportunity to bring in major federal investments for our city," Greenberg said.

These newly-elected mayors and President Biden discussed topics such as, public safety, affordable housing and public transit, according to a White House press release.

The meetings were primarily focused on the Biden Administration’s efforts to help the mayors and their cities through the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act, both passed earlier in 2022.

“As we look to move Louisville in a New Direction we will be working with our federal partners in the Biden Administration to secure funding for a number of significant projects in the coming months and years,” said Mayor Elect Greenberg.

In addition to meeting with President Biden, the White House visit included meetings with the following officials:

Secretary Pete Buttigieg from the Department of Transportation

Secretary Marty Walsh from the Department of Labor

Secretary Marcia Fudge from the Department of Housing and Urban Development

Ambassador Susan Rice, Director of the Domestic Policy Council

The mayors were hosted by Julie Rodgriguez, Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

